They record shooting in the streets of Monclova, Coahuila

Users of social networks reported a shooting on the Francisco I. Madero Boulevard in Monclova, Coahuila, the authorities have not released if there are people injured or injured.

The Secretary of Public Security limited itself to informing that it was during a security operation on the aforementioned road that the events occurred.

They were elements of the Criminal Investigation Agency, who noticed the presence of a vehicle, a white Ford Mustang with license plates from the state of Nuevo León.

The driver, upon detecting the presence of the security forces, fled the scene, leading to a chase that culminated when the private vehicle was projected against a pole.

The driver was detained and turned over to the authorities.

According to the first investigations, there is no indication that the detainee has a relationship with a criminal group or is related to drug trafficking.

Despite the fact that in the recordings shared by users of social networks, the bullets are heard, the Secretary of State Security reported:

“Elements of Expert Services carry out the investigations to determine if there were shots of a firearm by the detainee today”

The State Attorney General’s Office started an Investigation File.

