Hospitals in Madrid are saturated due to the massive arrival of patients affected by the coronavirus

By: Web Writing

Images have emerged of patients within hospitals in Spain what lie in the hallways while awaiting treatment, while the death toll from coronavirus it increased to more than 2,200 in the second most affected country in Europe.

Among the enclosures are the Infanta Leonor Hospital in Madrid, of which they have spread videos on social networks where you see the patients on the floor, due to the lack of beds, and some of them connected to respirators.

In a second video, recorded in the Severo Ochoa de Leganés Hospital, the same situation is observed, many patients waiting in the hallways to be taken care of by doctors.

This is how Severo Ochoa’s emergencies are in Leganés, so it is important that you stay home to #frenalacurva.

All our encouragement to all the people who are leaving their skin to save us. pic.twitter.com/l0ZBaE7A5A

– Spanish Revolution (@spanishrevorg) March 21, 2020

The images of the Infanta Leonor are from Friday, March 20 at night; while those of Severo Ochoa de Leganés are from Saturday.

The videos They were released when the number of infected persons reached 33,089, of which 2,206 had died and only 3,355 had recovered.

As in many other countries affected by the virus, nurses, doctors, and other health workers have said they are not getting enough protection kits.

The Ministry of Health of the Community of Madrid trusts that the situation of hospitals Improve this week with the opening of medicalized wards in the IFEMA subsidiary, which this weekend has already begun to host 150 lightly infected and could house up to 5,500 beds.

(With information from Independent, RT and El Clarín)