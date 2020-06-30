Extreme phenomena set records as the longest range and longest-lasting beam ever recorded

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) confirmed that it recorded two never-before-seen mega-beams to reach records as the longest-range and longest-lasting beam ever recorded.

The new records of “megarrayos”, were verified by new satellite ray imaging technologies, more than double the previous values ​​measured in the United States and France.

These conclusions were published in the scientific journal Geophysical Research Letters of the American Geophysical Union.

The longest-range beam in history occurred on October 31, 2018 in Brazil and reached 709 kilometers, which is equivalent to the distance between Boston and Washington.

The most powerful ray was in Brazil

While the longest lightning strike in history happened on March 4, 2019, in northern Argentina, when it set a new record for the duration of lightning which ran continuously for 16.73 seconds.

The longest lasting ray

“These are extraordinary records of individual lightning. Measurements of extreme environmental phenomena are living proof of what nature is capable of doing, as well as the scientific advances that have been made in order to carry out these evaluations ”, explained Randall Cerveny of the WMO.

The previous record for the ray of greatest horizontal extension was 321 km on June 20, 2007 in the state of Oklahoma. While in the case of the previous record with the longest duration of 7.74 second lightning duration that was registered on August 30, 2012 in France.

It may interest you:

Video: Check out the moment lightning strikes a Texas Criminal Court building

Lightning kills 6 people during a funeral