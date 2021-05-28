They record a driver escaping from a police checkpoint

A driver has been arrested after skipping a drug control and fleeing in Mataró, Barcelona. This is how his arrest occurred, including shooting.

May 27, 2021 (12:20 CET)

Persecution with shooting in the Maresme of Barcelona.

It happened in the Maresme, one of the regions of the province of Barcelona, ​​north of Barcelona. A 23 year old driver, neighbor of Barcelona, he skipped a drug control in Mataró and he fled. Agents of the Local Police of Mataró and the Mossos d’Esquadra worked in the chase that occurred for 14 kilometers, in which the driver tried to ram several police cars and made a reckless driving on the N-II highway.

🔴 LAST MINUTE Escape and shooting of a vehicle right now in Barcelona, ​​in Arenys de Mar pic.twitter.com/6rWlnbSz27 – SocialDrive (@SocialDrive_es) May 26, 2021

Finally, and as you can see in one of the videos, the car finished going out to the gutter and colliding with a stone wall at the height of Arenys de Mar. The agents even had to take a few shots at the wheels to try to stop the escaped driver, who was treated by the medical services when he was injured and, obviously, arrested.

In the videos we can see the end of the chase, just before entering the municipality of Canet. There was a camping in which several stopped cars and drivers who contemplated and recorded the scene were precisely concentrated.