They recommend that L12 not reopen for now; underground area, without serious deterioration

For safety, Metro Line 12 should not resume operations in its underground or elevated section.

The Structural Safety Technical Committee of the Colegio de Ingenieros Civiles de México, AC inspected the elevated viaduct between the Culhuacán station and ground zero, and from there to the Tlaltenco station. Although the brigades did not detect grade A affectations, that is, with a risk of immediate instability, they did recommend that the capital government not restart operations in this section until a detailed review of at least five “priority care” situations is carried out.

These are to attend to the separation between the Periférico vehicular bridge and the columns of the viaduct; repair cracks in columns, tablets with a high level of leaks and damaged heads; review the reinforcement made in the section near the Nopalera station; Address defects such as insufficient spacing of beams, diaphragm cracks and inconsistencies due to stiffeners shorter than others.

In addition, although the underground part does not present structural damage that puts its stability at risk, it is not possible to reopen it as long as the collapsed section is not repaired, since it is necessary to maintain the trains and the tracks. In this part, water seepage and runoff were identified.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Pascal Beltrán del Río for Radio Image the Secretary of Works, Jesús Esteva, did not rule out that the failures of the collapsed section are present in other points of the line.

To do this, from May 5 to 8, 101 specialists in structures, geotechnics, bridges and architecture, grouped into 37 brigades, reviewed the sections between the Culhuacán station and the collapse point (ground zero), and the latter and the station Tlaltenco.

It was determined that, in 68 percent of the sections, only grade C deficiencies or affectations were seen, which are common situations that simply require action in routine terms (…).

In the elevated section that did not collapse, they detected cracks in beams and heads, as well as cracks in columns.

While in 32 percent grade B affectations were found, which does not imply in itself that the sections are of high risk and that, for the same reason, they should go out of operation, but that they are pointing out situations, vulnerabilities, pathologies, damage or deficiencies that must be analyzed in greater detail ”, explained Bernardo Gómez, coordinator of the committee.

They added that they did not locate grade A affectations, that is, they represent a risk of immediate instability.

This type of case in several of them there is news that could come from the construction of Metro Line 12 itself, however it must also be taken into account that we have had different events throughout it, such as the 2017 earthquake , which could have generated additional degradation ”, he added.

Although the specialist pointed out imperative a more detailed level II or level III analysis, for now the priority is to address the separation between the Periférico vehicular bridge and the columns of the elevated viaduct of the Metro; repair cracks in columns, in prestressed tablets with a high level of leaks and in heads damaged by seismic buffers; as well as reviewing the reinforcement made in the section near the Nopalera station.

Other deficiencies detected are insufficient spacing of beams, cracks in columns, entrances and heads, as well as diaphragms placed poorly or nonexistent and inconsistencies due to horizontal stiffeners in shorter beams than in other areas.

In the tunnel they observed slight leaks in the vault. Photos: Special

THE UNDERGROUND

The analysis concluded that, although the underground part does not present structural damage or deformations that put its stability at risk, it is not possible to open it as long as the collapsed section is not repaired, since it is necessary to give intensive maintenance to the trains and the 24.7 kilometers of tracks that comprise the entire Line.

In addition, water seepage and runoff were identified at different points.

Francisco Suárez, an expert in tunnels from the College of Civil Engineers of Mexico, mentioned that in the inspections it was also possible to appreciate that the track structure presents problems that have affected the operation of the trains, which has generated operating problems and excessive costs of maintenance.

Finally, the Secretary of Works and Services, Jesús Esteva, thanked the Structural Safety Technical Committee for the work and said that they will begin to work based on what has been ruled and the progress will be made known to the public in a timely manner.

The Secretary of Works, Jesús Esteva, with Luis Rojo, president of the College of Civil Engineers of Mexico, AC Photo: Cuartoscuro

DOES NOT DISCARD THAT FAULTS ARE REPEATED IN ANOTHER SECTIONS

The Secretary of Works, Jesús Esteva, did not rule out that the faults found in the section of the L12 that collapsed could appear at other points along its route.

Given the findings, it is considered that these and other deficiencies could be repeated along the stretch ”, he said in an interview with Pascal Beltrán del Río to Radio Image.

He elaborated on the fact that the steel beams and concrete slabs did not have the necessary strength, as found by the DNV company.

If we have a composite section, which works the steel girder with the concrete girder, and disconnects, of course it fails ”, he said.

If that is resolved, the rest of the line can be used, because no significant deformations are observed in the foundations, or significant deformations in columns ”.

