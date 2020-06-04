In order to reduce the bad sleep habits caused by the confinement derived from the health emergency due to COVID-19, specialists from the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) recommended reducing the time people spend watching programming on their Smart TV, or be in less contact with mobile equipment such as tablets or cell phones, as this predisposes the brain to not rest.

In this sense, Dr. Gittaim Pammela Torres San Miguel, Head of the Sleep Clinic of the General Regional Hospital (HGR) No. 1 “Dr. Carlos Mac Gregor Sánchez Navarro”, stated that a routine should be performed before bedtime to help the body to prepare, “it is like warning that the time has come to close everything, brush your teeth, do a meditation routine.”

Similarly, the health professional pointed out that people spend all day at home and no longer spend the same amount of energy, which means that fatigue at night is not the same, combined with the information daily about COVID-19 disease, which results in sleep being affected at bedtime.

He also pointed out that in most cases people get more tired of doing nothing, or when boredom prefers to spend time on their mobile devices, lying in bed.

He also indicated that another aspect that can cause sleep during the day is depression, since the population, feeling threatened by an unknown illness, experiences fear and prefers to sleep as a way to avoid what they are experiencing.

“Now that most people are doing home office, it is very important that they set a schedule to do the work, and not spend all day doing it for a while, as this leads to continued stress. If they are still working at night , this exposes people to the computer screen, which prevents relaxation to achieve the desired dream, “said Torres San Miguel.

The Social Security specialist pointed out that it is essential to be clear that the use of the bed is to rest and sleep at night, but given the health emergency that is being experienced, it is very common for people to use it for activities such as: having breakfast, reading , check social networks and talk on the phone.

“This detracts from their function and complicates the mental image that is what helps the success of the dream,” he said.

He commented that the goal is to have a pleasant, pleasant, rejuvenating and free of negative emotions sleep, “we already have a lot of not very positive information during the day, so the night should help people to have a restful and peaceful rest”.

