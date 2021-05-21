They recommend colorectal screening from 45 years of age and after 75 years, even if there is no history of cancer

Screening for colorectal cancer can save lives by detecting both precancerous lesions that can be removed during the screening procedure, and colorectal cancer in its early stages, when it is highly curable, according to a new study published in the journal ‘JAMA Oncology’.

Screening It is usually performed by endoscopy: Visualization of the entire colon and rectum using a long flexible optical tube (colonoscopy), or the lower part of the colon and rectum with a shorter flexible tube (sigmoidoscopy).

This week, the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) lowered the recommended age to start screening from 50 to 45 for people without a family history of colorectal cancer. However, his recommendation to continue periodically until age 75, after which the decision to be screened may be based on the person’s health and risk factors, remains unchanged.

However, there has been very little strong evidence to support or contradict the recommendation to stop routine screening at age 75, until now. As reported by researchers at the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), in the United States, screening endoscopy in people older than 75 years who are otherwise in good health, can reduce the risk of colorectal cancer incidence and cancer-related death by approximately 40%.

However, the researchers also found that screening did not provide a significant survival benefit of people over 75 with cardiovascular disease, diabetes, or three or more health problems.

“Until now, really there were no clear data to help us decide whether patients should be screened after age 75“says co-investigator Andrew T. Chan, a gastroenterologist and head of the Clinical and Translational Epidemiology Unit at MGH-. The current guidance was largely based on modeling and extrapolation of studies conducted in other age groups, and not into robust data to show whether screening was really helpful in an older population. “

To answer this important question, Chan and his colleagues examined data on colorectal cancer incidence and colorectal cancer-related deaths among participants in two large studies Health Centers: The Nurses’ Health Study and the Health Professionals Follow-up Study. In both, participants fill out biannual questionnaires on demographics, lifestyle factors, screening tests, medical history, and disease outcomes.

For the current study, the researchers examined data from participants who were followed dfrom 1988 to 2016, focusing on the history of screening sigmoidoscopy or colonoscopy in 56,374 who reached 75 years of age during study follow-up.

The researchers identified 661 cases of colorectal cancer and 323 deaths related to colorectal cancer after age 75.

They found that screening after age 75 was associated with a 39% decrease in the incidence of colorectal cancer and a 40% decrease in the risk of death related to colorectal cancer, regardless of whether the participants had undergone screening before 75 years.

Among participants screened before age 75, screening after age 75 was associated with a 33% reduction in the incidence of colorectal cancer and a 42% decrease in colorectal cancer-related death compared to those who were not screened after their 75th birthday.

Similarly, for participants who underwent screening for the first time only after age 75, the respective decreases in incidence and death were 49% and 37% compared to those who never underwent. to screening. In contrast, participants with cardiovascular disease or multiple comorbidities did not benefit from screening after age 75.

“These is the first empirical evidence to really show that screening after 75 years is useful for many. But the key message is that screening must be tailored to individual risk factors, “Chan concludes.