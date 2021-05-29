They receive Macarena Olona shouting “Fascists out of the university” at the gates of an act at the UA

A group of young people has concentrated at the gates of the Faculty of Education from the University of Alicante (UA) to protest the presence in an act of the Vox deputy in Congress Macarena Olona.

Attendees have shouted slogans like “out of the university fascists” and “Alicante will be the tomb of fascism” and have shown a banner by Arran l’Alacantí and Endavant in which you could read ‘Per Enric Valor, l’Escola en valencià, la nostra llibertat. Als Països Catalans en català! ‘.

Olona has attended a round table on The defense of the Spanish language organized by the Student Council of the University of Alicante and which has provoked criticism from several student groups, such as the Assemblea antifeixista of the Universitat d’Alacant or FEU Alicante.

Alacant pel valencià has joined the complaints, which, in a statement, has claimed from the Rectorate of the UA and the Dean of the Faculty of Education “do effective, real and tangible his positioning in defense of the Valencian “.

“This position, which we know is sincere on the part of the university institutions, remains on wet paper when the space is given away to those parties that want to reduce the Valencian to a folkloric anecdote. The policies and actions of the party present at the round table are a clear example, “they argue.

In this line, they place the Alicante university to “review the representation and participation mechanisms “ that allow, for example, the president of the Student Council, “use his institutional responsibilities to propagandize hatred and intolerance.”

For her part, Deputy Macarena Olona has expressed her “satisfaction” for going back to college, where he had “the pleasure” of studying law. “Today I return after twenty years to what is my land, my university, where we have freedom, despite the fact that four intolerant people, the same as always, who call themselves anti-fascists, have come to receive us,” he asserted .