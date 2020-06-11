Baja California.- A state funeral home Baja California He gave a bodyless coffin to the relatives of a woman who died of complications from coronavirus (Covid-19).

Maria Eva, a 76-year-old woman whose chronic illnesses complicated her recovery, passed away, and her family received an empty coffin from the funeral home.

The funeral home is supposed to have placed the body in a coffin and transported it by float to the pantheon. Sonora, in Mexicali, which is close to the exit to Tecate.

But during the grave, they discovered that the coffin weighed very little, so they asked a funeral worker to open the coffin and there was only one cloth inside.

When they loaded her to bury her, my sister realizes that she does not weigh, she told the funeral staff that no matter how skinny my mom was, the body weighs, and it looked like the weight of a box only, ”said María Guadalupe Negrete. , daughter of the deceased.

In the burial, when they loaded the coffin and saw that it did not weigh, they asked to open it and realized that their mother’s body was missing. Later, another float arrived with the remains of Doña María Eva. Photo: Special.

The family immediately contacted the funeral home to ask and find out where her mother’s body was.

They spoke to the funeral home and yes it was there, in another float they transported my mother’s body and they transferred it to the box right there in the pantheon, we called the Police to give faith, ”he explained.

When the body arrived, the relatives asked that the bag be opened to check that there were no more confusions.

The funeral home Saint Joseph, who charged them 10,000 pesos for the service, assured that what happened was an error.

Diabetes complicated your recovery

Maria Guadalupe Negrete He explained that, although his mother was well cared for in the Mexicali General Hospital, died due to complications from the coronavirus.

My mother had COVID-19, yes they took good care of her, she had diabetes, that made everything complicated for her, she stopped working a kidney and that was why everything got out of control, she had a heart attack, ”she lamented.

