They rebuild a Rembrandt painting that had been cut out because it did not ‘fit’ in a town hall

Artificial intelligence has enabled the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam recreate parts of the iconic “Night Watch” painting that were cut 70 years after Rembrandt finished it. The painting was transferred in 1715 to the Amsterdam City Hall (now the Royal Palace on Dam Square) but as it was too big they decided to cut the edges to fit, taking a piece of the work. Now, it has returned to its original state thanks to AI.

The printed strips now hang flush with the edges of the painting in the museum’s Gallery of Honor.

The two main characters in the painting, Captain Frans Banninck Cocq and Lieutenant Willem van Ruytenburch, occupy a central place in cut painting. With the original addition, particularly a strip to the left of the painting depicting the two men and making it clear that a boy is looking over a balustrade, thus moving the main figures to the right.

In the rebuilding process 51 TB of data collected of the different imaging techniques used to study painting. Added 25 inches to the left, 7 inches to the right, 23.3 inches at the top and 11.3 inches at the bottom.