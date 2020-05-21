Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Much has been said about the hypothetical return of Silent Hill, one of the most important sagas of the horror genre. Various rumors and reports mention that the franchise will return with a new game that, supposedly, will be an exclusive for PlayStation 5.

Dusk Golem, a filter that has shared various details about this project, collected all of its information recently and commented on some of the points that it believes are most relevant.

The insider reaffirmed that the return of Silent Hill is real and that it will be done by Sony with a game for its next-generation console. He also revealed details about his hypothetical disclosure.

What is known about the possible return of Silent Hill on PS5

Dusk Golem claims that it is 100% sure that Konami planned in 2018 a new installment of Silent Hill with an episodic scheme and another game that would be a reboot, but there was no progress with the studies with which the projects were discussed.

The filter claims that it knows that a new game in the saga started its development in early 2019 in Japan. After an investigation, he concluded that the title is in charge of Sony Japan Studios and that it will be exclusive to PlayStation 5.

Also, the insider reaffirmed that original creatives of the saga are working on the new project. Among them would be Keiichiro Toyama, Masahiro Ito, Akira Yamaoka as well as various developers for Siren and Gravity Rush.

Dusk Golem stresses that the game will be a soft reboot and that Sony will not acquire Konami’s IP. The filter indicates that the title is already playable and that there is a demo that will be shown shortly after its reveal.

(6/6) is a soft reboot, made so it can be someone’s first SH game.

-The game is playable & has a demo that will be shown around after reveal.

-The details of this are not murky, there should be no miscommunication. Just to lay that all out, if all true (I believe it though). – AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@ AestheticGamer1) May 21, 2020

Finally, Dusk Golem highlights that the project has nothing to do with Silent Hills or Hideo Kojima. Importantly, all this is still a rumor, as Konami denied part of the details in late March.

In case you missed it: they assure that the new Silent Hill will be revealed very soon

We will have to be patient and wait to learn more about it. Meanwhile, here you will find all the news related to Silent Hill.

