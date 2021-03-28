They read the testament of Edith González u

Almost two years after the death of Edith gonzalez , at last his will has been read. The disclosure of said document was postponed because the courts closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but fortunately work has resumed and thus the actress’s family has concluded this process that has brought peace to her loved ones, as indicated by her brother Victor Manuel. It was the soap opera star’s own brother who shared some details of Edith’s will, who left her assets to her daughter Constanza.

© @ edithgonzalezmx1 Edith González passed away on June 13, 2019

In an interview with the Hoy (Televisa) program, Víctor Manuel González commented on his role within his sister’s inheritance and spoke about what Constanza will inherit and the conditions under which she will have access to her deceased mother’s assets. “Edith stipulated what must be done. The universal heir is my niece, I am the executor. Everything on wheels. It took a bit of time because of the pandemic, but here we go, “he said.

The 16-year-old teenager – who is the result of the relationship that Edith González had with the politician Santiago Creel – will have to wait a couple of years to take possession of the assets.

In the interview, Víctor Manuel ruled out that there is some kind of family dispute over his sister’s assets. “All in understanding, we are not up for lawsuits, one of Edith’s legacies was always that it had to be negotiated and carried on with love and cordiality. (To Constanza) She was pleased that her mother’s wish is already being fulfilled and that she is waiting for the age of majority so that she can exercise her assets as she deems appropriate ”.

© @ Edithgonzalezmx The actress left Constanza as her only heir

In addition, Víctor Manuel González commented that his niece – who will turn 17 next August – has shown interest in singing and instruments such as the guitar, but so far, it does not seem that she is going to follow in the footsteps of her mother in the arts or performance.

