They re-enact a stone age dance

The true utility of some stone age ornaments added or add-on to clothing consisting of moose teeth subjects but with freedom to move and collide, it has been possible to discover thanks to some wear marks that provided a clue of the type of movement to which such ornaments or instruments had been repeatedly subjected, and to the tests of body movement wearing reproductions of the percussive ornament.

Archaeologist Riitta Rainio, from the University of Helsinki in Finland, was able to see for herself, thanks to her practical knowledge of dance. After hours testing various body movements wearing ornaments such as those found in archaeological excavations, he managed to find the movements that most clearly made those ornaments sound as a percussive musical instrument, and that, therefore, reproduced the dance style that the people of the stone age that used those sets of moose teeth. The sound that they generate when they dance properly with them on is similar to that of bells of more modern times and allows to create rhythmic structures. Furthermore, depending on the intensity of the movements, the sound texture can adopt one of two distinct styles.

The teeth of the ensemble that Rainio wore when dancing were analyzed before and after the dance, looking for microscopic marks generated by the clashes between teeth when dancing. Subtle but revealing markings were detected. These marks were compared with those of original ornaments of this type from four tombs in the Yuzhniy Oleniy Ostrov Cemetery in Karelia, in northwestern Russia. That cemetery is the largest known of all Mesolithic cemeteries Northern Europe.

Evgeny Girya, an archaeologist at the Russian Academy of Sciences specializing in micro-marks, documented and analyzed the wear marks of moose teeth found in graves. Comparing the various types of wear marks in each case, he observed a clear resemblance between the type of tooth wear Rainius used when dancing and those of the Stone Age. The marks on the Stone Age teeth were deeper and more extensive, which would fit with having been worn for many more hours than Rainio spent dancing. According to Girya, the results show that the marks on the teeth of the Stone Age ornaments are the result of an activity similar to the dance performed by Rainio.

Artistic recreation of a man who was buried in the Yuzhniy Oleniy Ostrov Mesolithic Cemetery. In the illustration, he imagines what he might look like in life, and is shown dancing while wearing his set of 140 moose teeth. (Image: Tom Bjorklund)

A total of 177 graves of women, men and children have been found in the Yuzhniy Oleniy Ostrov Cemetery, of which more than half contain various sets of moose teeth, some of them made up of up to more than 300 individual teeth. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)