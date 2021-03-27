They ran it! Former host of the Hoy program reveals the truth | Instagram

The dear driver Mauricio Mancera, who for some time was part of the Hoy Program team, opened his heart and shared for Venga La Alegría that he was dismissed from the Members on Air Program.

Mancera decided to share the truth about his departure from the popular Unicable television program in which he shared credits with some hosts of the Today Program like Raúl Araiza, Jorge Van Rankin and Paul Stanley, and indicated that he was fired.

The famous television reporter indicated that this was the first time he was “run” from a program and recounted how it all happened. According to Mancera, the production spoke of entering someone new as part of the program’s team of conductors and after that, the signing of his contract was postponed, a situation that did not occur with his colleagues.

They wanted new people to come in. When that happens to you you say, ah well I don’t need to be a genius … if there are five and one is going to enter, and I am not going to sign, well you see it coming.

According to the former conductor of the Hoy Program, he expected his farewell, since the production was only waiting for his contract to end to join someone new. Despite this, Mauricio Mancera shared an emotional farewell message to the public and his colleagues on social networks, where the positive comments and good wishes for Mauricio Mancera Reynoso did not stop.

Whoever was the driver of El Hormiguero MX he was asinceró in the section “My battles”, part of the competition of the Program Today, Come the Joy.

I did not resign as Members, it is the first time, in fact, that I have been fired, declared the driver.

Mauricio Mancera shared that he has been very strict with quarantine in the current pandemic and that he did not leave home. He noted that they recorded in their homes and that he has become very strict with cleanliness and order to stay away from Covid-19.

This pandemic I have been alone, alone, alone, the first three, four months, I did not see a person … the super arrived and ‘leave it out’, we recorded the programs at home, I did not go out at all at all.

Mancera confessed to being a very impatient person, something that began to decrease thanks to the pandemic, as he now claims to be more patient with people; stressed the importance of cleanliness in everything, food, shopping, hands, etc., everything to stay away from the virus.