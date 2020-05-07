Patricia Mercado, senator of Movimiento Ciudadano, explained that the automotive industry has raised the need for its entire production chain to resume activities simultaneously in the countries that make up the T-MEC.

To do this, at the third virtual meeting of the Special Commission for Monitoring the Implementation of T-MEC, indicated that it is necessary to know their health and safety plans for workers, including concerted measures with local mobility authorities for their transfer.

Senators and senators of the Republic discussed with representatives of the automotive industry the challenges that this sector faces before the entry into force of the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC) and the economic effects of the pandemic due to COVID-19.

At the aforementioned meeting Entrepreneurs highlighted the importance of standardizing regulations to compete fairly, as well as the need for their entire production chain to resume activities simultaneously in different countries.

Through their social networks, the president of the Special Commission for Monitoring the Implementation of the T-MEC, Claudia Ruiz Massieu and the president of the Commission for Foreign Relations, Héctor Vasconcelos, announced that there is concern from the industry, due to the effects of the world crisis on the implementation schedule of the Treaty.

For his part, Senator Imelda Castro Castro considered it an obligation of legislators to support a strategic sector for national development, since it represents 3.8 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and more than 3.6 million jobs depend on it.

He explained that the main concern is that given the imminent entry into force of the trade agreement with the United States and Canada, “the regulations for the sector to compete are not completely clear.”

Castro Castro indicated that the representatives of the Mexican Associations of Automotive Distributors; National of Producers of Buses, Trucks and Tractor-trucks; Mexican of the Automotive Industry; and Nacional de Autopartes stated that the lack of rules of origin can generate discretion of the business counterpart and affect the national industry.

NR

