The Buenos Aires Judicial Investigations Corps today decided to inspect a nursing home in the Devoto neighborhood Given the possibility that one of the residents was affected by coronavirus and did not have the authorization to function. It is the fourth residence for older adults in the area of ​​the City of Buenos Aires that is being targeted for the same subject.

The procedure was carried out by the prosecutor Jorge Ponce and, as established in the protocol, he was accompanied by specialized personnel from the City’s Ministry of Health and the Government Control Agency.

The officials decided that only Geriatric Investigations personnel should enter the nursing home, located at Allende 2900, with the equipment that marks the sanitary measures. The inspection determined that one of the residents, over 80 years old, had a body temperature of more than 38 degrees and therefore it was decided to apply the coronavirus protocol and she was transferred, and the case of another transfer is being decided. In addition, the prosecutor Ponce corroborated the “lack of authorization” of the residence and “a possible violation of closure.”

“As the investigation progresses we will be able to determine if, in addition, there were people abandonment and irregularities with the protocols implemented,” Ponce said. Meanwhile, the City’s attorney general, Juan Bautista Mahiques, later explained through a statement that, if it was found that there was a person’s abandonment or the health of the elderly inmates was put at risk, criminal responsibility would fall on the owners of the House with penalties of up to 6 years in prison.

This is the fourth raid that has occurred in recent days in a geriatric in Buenos Aires. Last Wednesday Some 35 older adults from the Beit Sión home, located in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Flores, were referred to different health centers after having tested positive for the coronavirus test.. According to the agency Télam, most of them had no symptoms of the disease and remained stable. There are also four infected local employees.

That same noon, a group of relatives of older adults from the San Lucas home, a nursing home in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Parque Avellaneda, had gathered in front of the establishment to demand that the 45 residents be transferred. The request originated after the confirmation that one person died of coronavirus in that place and seven others are infected.

“We confirm one death and seven infected people”, he told the press Monica Roque, Secretary of Human Rights, Community Gerontology, Gender and Care Policies of the PAMI, before entering the private nursing home, which has an agreement with the social work of retirees and pensioners.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, April 18, around 5:30 p.m., two mobiles of the City of Buenos Aires Police appeared at the nursing home, located in Medina 1650, after The son of a person who lives there reported that several older adults in the place had symptoms compatible with COVID-19. Before the police arrival, several PAMI ambulances transferred six people to perform the corresponding swabs. Three were taken to the Italian Hospital, two to Piñeiro and one to Clinics.

According to the relatives, the elderly were isolated in rooms of three or four people, so they demanded that the authorities report what the situation was like inside the establishment and that they test all the people living there for coronavirus.

Yanina Miragaya, Epidemiology coordinator of PAMI, said that this body “asked the City to do the testing” and assured that the tests “are going to be done”. “I want to know if my mom is negative or positive so I can save her”, shouted, meanwhile, one of the relatives who participated in the claim, in the presence of the media and the authorities at Hogar San Lucas.

The first of the cases that came to light was that of a nursing home in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Belgrano that he had been evicted and closed as a result of a massive spread of coronavirus between employees and residents of the place. It was the residence for the elderly Apart Incas, located on the Avenue of the Incas at 1000, at the corner of Zapiola street, where – it transcended – 29 older adults live.

On Tuesday night the 13th, several ambulances from SAME and prepaid medical services went to the place to transfer the elderly. From the Government of the city of Buenos Aires reported that “So far there are 19 people, between residents and workers of the institution, confirmed cases.”

Furthermore, they reported that Gerontological assistants were made available to the institution, in case they require them, so that they attend to the residents who remain in the nursing home. The latter is because Relatives of retirees living in that nursing home, reported that the two doctors who care for them stopped going for several days.

In this context, government authorities explained that “in the absence of an adequate geriatric response, SAME intervened to facilitate the referral procedure for COVID-19 patients who remained in the institution.”

Meanwhile, last Friday, the death of a patient residing in that nursing home in Belgrano was confirmed. It was about Angelica gonzalez, 89 years old, who had a diagnosis of confirmed coronavirus and remained in the La Esperanza Clinic in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Caballito.