They question whether a Mexican invented the Flamin ‘Hot Cheetos; he says they try to destroy the messenger

The previous Sunday a report published in the Los Angeles Times questioned that Richard Montañez invented the Flamin ‘Hot Cheetos. Former colleagues and executives of the company Frito Lay assured the newspaper that the story of the Mexican who joined the company as a janitor and led a senior manager is not exactly as he has told it for years.

The article aroused discomfort among part of the Mexican American community that recognizes Montañez as one of its great success references.

Although the director of the PepsiCo company did not want to make a statement to the press after the report, he did publish a cryptic message on his official Instagram account.

“I want to remind young entrepreneurs of something that I have said on several occasions. No matter what you do, there will always be someone in the room who will try to steal your destiny, they will even say that you never existed ”, He expressed in a post made on Instagram early Sunday.

“I want you to do something, write your story, because if you don’t, someone else will. And also remember that the best way to destroy a positive message is to destroy the messenger. Never let that happen to you, I certainly won’t let that happen to me. “, he concluded.

The report suggests inaccuracies in the story of the man who joined Frito Lay as a janitor in 1976 and who, according to him, created the recipe for the Cheetos Flamin ‘Hot, and then he sent it to the director of the company.

The columnist Gustavo Arellano published an editorial on Tuesday in which it acknowledged receipt of the discomfort caused by the note among the community.

According to Arellano, Mexicans have embraced Montañez’s version because in history little has been recognized of the great achievements of the community.

“There are very few Mexican Americans recognized for inventing things that everyone loves”He said recalling cases like the invention of the Doritos.

“Mexicans can fit the truth into a convenient narrative, just like gringos when it comes to our food,” express.

The controversy rose to such a level that the renowned activist Julissa Arce put in the spotlight the motives of the “white” companies when demeriting the triumph of a minority.

My last and final words. Case closed. pic.twitter.com/4voQdUSXhp – Julissa Natzely Arce Raya (@julissaarce) May 18, 2021

Although Montañez has told his version over and over again and Eva Longoria plans to take it to the movies. Linda Greenfeld, an executive of the company, assured that she was put in charge of the brand and created the name Flamin ‘Hot and produced the idea.

“It is unfortunate that after 20 years, someone who had no interference in this project began to appropriate the experience and make the most of it”, Greenfeld expressed.

According to the new versions, Montañez did take part in product development, and he certainly entered the company as a janitor.

The truth is, Frito-Lay files show that he was promoted from janitor to machine operator in October 1977, shortly after he was hired. According to Montañez, in that position he created a program to reduce waste on the production line.

Greenfeld joined the company in 1989 and was tasked with finding new flavors that would compete with competitors that were selling well in the Midwest. Six former workers recall that the idea came from stores in Chicago and Detroit, not California, where Montañez worked.

Frito Lay gave a somewhat ambiguous position on what happened to Montañez’s work.