The dating rock art it is a key subject for understanding human cognitive development. Know if the ability to Abstraction and representation of the reality that artistic development implies is exclusive to Homo sapiens or was shared by other species or simply knowing at what point those capacities were developed is important to understand the complexity of human evolution.

Currently in Spain, to know the age of the artistic expressions of the caves, the serial dating of two chemical elements: uranium and thorium of the underlying or superimposed layers of calcite in the paint itself.

Erroneous measurements of the antiquity of cave paintings

However, the chronology proposed by this system seems to show wrong ages and an inverse relationship between uranium concentration and apparent ages. To check the reliability of this dating method, the professor of Prehistory at the University of Córdoba, José Luis Sanchidrián Torti and the associate researcher of the UCO Prehistory Area Mª Ángeles Medina Alcaide, who do not deny the cognitive capacity of the Neanderthals but are guided by scientific rigor, have carried out a study in which they analyze the reliability of the Uranium – Thorium data and rebut the Neanderthal authorship of the Paleolithic Art of the Spanish caves to through the Cueva de Nerja. The key, according to the work of the Cordovan team, seems to be in the mobility of uranium, which would have given older (and erroneous) ages to the rock art of some Spanish caves, attributing its authorship to Homo neanderthalensis.

The research team has analyzed various calcite samples related to the chronometric examination of a cave complex in the Nerja cave, obtaining evidence of the complexity of calcite dating for the study of rock art chronology. In this way, they have directly questioned the conclusions assumed so far on the Neanderthal authorship of the artistic manifestations of various caves, which had been determined based on exclusive dating by the Uranio-Thorio method.

Uranium, thorium and carbon 14 measurements

To achieve a chronological reconstruction of the history of rock art, Sanchidrián and Medina propose in their research a action protocol for dating samples in Paleolithic Art that crosses the data of 3 measurement systems: Uranium – Thorium tests, Carbon 14 (C14) and a second mineralogical study of the sample before dating.

It is essential to study in more detail the evolution of these artistic manifestations in order to establish a robust and reliable chronological framework that allows knowledge and understanding of human artistic development.

This work is part of several national and international projects, first of all, of the General Research Project of the Nerja cave, directed by Professor Sanchidrián, and also of the national project Learning and development of artistic abilities in Anatomically Modern Humans: A multidisciplinary approach (HAR2017-87739-P) (led by the University of Salamanca), from the project Before art: social investment in symbolic expressions during the Upper Palaeolithic (led by the University of Cantabria), from the project Cross dating by uranium-thorium, Uranium-protactinium and radiocarbon of secondary carbonate cave deposits: the search for validation criteria of samples and ages. Application to rock art (directed by CNRS of France).

Pons-Branchu, E., Sanchidrián, JL., Fontugne, M., Medina-Alcaide, MA, Quiles, A., Thil, F., Valladas, H. (2020) U-series dating at Nerja cave reveal open system . Questioning the Neanderthal origin of Spanish rock art. Journal of Archaeological Science, Vol. 117, ISSN 0305-4403, https: //doi.org/10.1016/j.jas.2020.105120

