They question in the US the impartiality of a jury in process for the death of Floyd

The impartiality of a juror who convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin of the murder of George Floyd was questioned after a photo of him appeared at an anti-racism rally.

Experts believe that Chauvin’s defense attorney could use the photo of jury member Brandon Mitchell as the basis for appealing the verdict against the former agent guilty of the death of African-American Floyd. Although they believe the annulment of the trial unlikely.

In the photo, Mitchell, a 31-year-old black man, wears a T-shirt with a photo of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr along with the phrase “Get your knee off our necks” and the acronym “BLM”, Black Lives Matter.

Chauvin, who was filmed kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, was convicted of murder and manslaughter last month by a 12-member jury.

Mitchell is one of only two members of that jury to have been publicly identified since the high-profile trial.

In a questionnaire, prospective jurors were asked if they had participated in any of the protests against police brutality that followed Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020.

Mitchell said he had not done so and that he could serve impartially. As he told the Minneapolis Star Tribune, the photo was taken at a march he attended in Washington in August 2020 to mark the anniversary of Martin Luther King’s famous “I have a dream” speech.

Jeffrey Frederick, an expert on jury selection, argued that Mitchell’s answer may be “technically correct” as the Washington event was billed as a commemoration.

“Now it is up to the judge to question him again to see if he had any prejudice or if he lied, and decide if it is serious enough to affect the outcome of the trial,” Frederick told AFP.

But he considered that that would be strange as well as the granting of a new trial.

Steve Tuller, another expert on jury selection, agreed. “The judges do not want to declare mistrial, particularly in a case where there has been a verdict and given the special circumstances of this case,” he said.

“In the end, I think the jury’s ‘revelation’ is unlikely to change the verdict,” he said.

Chauvin will be sentenced on June 25 and faces up to 40 years in prison on the most serious charge: second-degree murder.