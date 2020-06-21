CARACAS.- Venezuela announced that it will radicalize its quarantine in nine states and Caracas starting next Monday, June 22, and that it will close its non-essential economy again to face the expansion of the new coronavirus, after having relaxed the restrictions on 25 sectors. for a week.

“Everyone at home, stay at home is the slogan for this week,” Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said on public television VTV. “We are not going to wait for an overflow situation” by COVID-19, he added.

The official indicated that the radical quarantine measures include the closure of the Caracas Metro and the suspension of all public transport, as well as the prohibition of movement on the main highways, for which “containment barriers” will be established.

But workers in essential sectors of the economy, such as food, health and public services, will have guaranteed mobility, Rodríguez said.

In addition, the Government of Nicolás Maduro will make a “review” of the operating permits that had been granted to various sports activities, such as soccer and gyms, the latter in a break of at least a week from next Monday.

These special containment measures will take effect in the states of La Guaira, Miranda, Aragua, Lara, Zulia, Táchira, Bolívar, Trujillo and Apure, as well as in the capital Caracas, and are designed, Rodríguez said, to stop the spread of COVID. -19 in the country.

This disease has already claimed the lives of 33 people in Venezuela and infected 3,789, if the data provided this Saturday, which the interim government of Juan Guaidó and experts question, are taken into account.

Rodríguez also said that more than 77% of the cases registered by Venezuela are “imported” or contact with international travelers, most of them from Colombia and Brazil.

While the Venezuelan Defense Minister, Vladimir Padrino, indicated that the Armed Forces will be very rigorous and will support the restrictive measures imposed by the Government.

He denounced that the Colombian authorities and paramilitary groups are “encouraging” Venezuelans, many of them infected with the SARS-COV-2 virus, to return to Venezuela through illegal steps known as “trochas.”

The Venezuelan regime assures that the lack of control and organization in these returns, which already number more than 60,000, have increased the numbers of those infected by the new coronavirus in the country.