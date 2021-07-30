They put this tweet from Díaz Ayuso in front of Ignacio Aguado and hit the big crack

Ignacio Aguado on the set of ‘Todo es lie’. (Photo: EVERYTHING IS A LIE)

Ignacio Aguado, a regular contributor to Todo es lie, the program that Risto Mejide and Marta Flich present in Cuatro, has responded to Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s criticism of the Government after the Conference of Presidents.

At the end of the meeting of the Government with the rest of the regional leaders, which Catalonia has been absent, the president of the Community of Madrid has put several messages on Twitter charging against the Executive of Pedro Sánchez.

“Spain, the only country whose government violates the interests of its capital,” Ayuso wrote on Twitter. The president has said about the distribution of European funds: “If it is by population, we would have 700 million more. If it is by GDP, 1,700. Normally the parameters are moved so that Madrid is always on the sidelines ”.

In Everything is a lie, the former number two of the Community Government has affirmed in response to this tweet that “Ayuso already came with the message from home” and that “it did not matter how the presidents’ conference had gone.”

“He had to use this and continue to use the Government of the Community of Madrid as a watchtower to confront Sánchez. I don’t know what Pablo Casado will think of all this. We will have to ask Pablo Casado ”, he continued.

With regard to “privileges”, Aguado commented that “Madrid is the one that contributes the most to the common fund” and that the Basque Country is the second “but, nevertheless, it is receiving instead of contributing” which causes “asymmetries” .

“There is an evident Ayuso strategy of permanently polarizing and twitching and confronting Sánchez, sometimes with reason, sometimes artificially, because she is building a national leadership,” Aguado said.

The former leader of Ciudadanos has assured that Ayuso is waiting for “his moment” and is “waiting”: “Pablo Casado has one bullet left, which is the next general election. If Pablo Casado does not govern and does not go to Moncloa, Ayuso will take him out of the way ”.

A plan that, says Aguado, “whoever does not see it is blind.” He has also accused Ayuso of holding the people of Madrid “as hostages of their strategy and, at times, following a dangerous course that is to imitate the strategy and tactics of the nationalists.”

Read more

He has also accused Ayuso of not caring about the real problems of the people because that “does not open newscasts” and criticizing Pedro Sánchez does: “We will have to ask Pablo Casado what he thinks of having a regional leader with so much national projection and sharpening the knives saying ‘it’s not my time now, but in a year and a half, Pablo, since you don’t govern La Moncloa, as they say on some television program, take your knives and go ”.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE