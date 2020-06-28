The Aston Martin than David Beckham led for decades is for sale on an Internet portal. For a whopping half a million euros, This spectacular classic can be yours, as reflected in the Auto Trader ad, where the current owner is trying to sell the vehicle.

At the height of his playing career at Manchester United, Beckham bought this impressive Aston Martin V8 Vintage Steering Wheel, one of 78 that had been built, and he was often spied on driving west London with his wife Victoria in the luxurious car. Incredibly, the vehicle is now for sale on the Internet for 489,000 euros.

Featuring a cherry red color, it features cream leather interiors, long pile rugs, and walnuts, as well as a highly requested X Pack engine. Built with a five-speed manual gearbox, this special 432 hp V8 can reach the 96 km / h in just 5.2 seconds and its maximum speed is 270 km / h. Almost nothing…

Beckham kept his Steering Wheel for 15 years before selling it in 2018. The Englishman was so in love with his Aston Martin, that when he signed for Real Madrid in 2003 he sent it to the capital of Spain to enjoy it and drive it through the streets of Madrid. Auto Trader spokesperson and expert Rory Reid talks about the car like this: « This AMV8 Volante is a great classic, so I am not surprised that it has been kept for so long. »

« It’s great to know that someone normal can now buy this car, as long as they have half a million euros, of course, just by going to Auto Trader, » he adds. For half a kilo, anyone can imitate the photo in which David Beckham and Victoria take a walk in this wonderful Aston Martin that is now for sale.