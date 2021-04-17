They put Agatha Christie’s house up for sale for 3.1 million euros

Lovers of crime and mystery literature, and specifically of the great lady of crime, the author Agatha Christie, have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: the author’s house is for sale for 2.75 million pounds, just over 3.1 million euros.

As reported in the Daily Mail, Winterbrook House, located in the town of Wallingford, Oxfordshire (between Oxford and London), was the home of the famous writer and her husband, the archaeologist Max mallowan, for more than 40 years.

Image of the living room of the house

The property was where Christie wrote some of his most famous works, such as Death on the Nile, A Corpse in the Library or The 4:50 Train.

Christie bought the property in 1934 after seeing an ad in a local newspaper. She quickly went to see the house with her second husband, Mallowan, and they immediately signed for the purchase.

Winterbrook House Kitchen

The couple lived in this 18th century house, said to have been modeled after the famous Danemead Cottage of her character Miss Marple, until Christie died of natural causes in 1976. In fact, she is buried in nearby St Mary’s Cemetery in Cholsey.

Christie, who was known in town as Mrs. Mallowan, wrote in her autobiography that she and Max were very happy in Winterbrook, and there are a blue plaque from the English Heritage organization near the door to commemorate his residence.

One of the bathrooms

The home was purchased by attorney Gregor Kleinknecht and his family 20 years ago, who were unaware of the Christie connection when they purchased it. The family is now looking for a smaller home.

Winterbrook has over 580 square meters with kitchen, dining room, living room, library, study, five bedrooms (including the main one that has an en suite bathroom and a dressing room), and two more bathrooms.

In addition, there is an attached one bedroom cabin, which can be accessed from outside or from the main house, a separate shelter with a stable and a room upstairs and a mooring point on the Thames, since the two-hectare plot overlooks the river directly.