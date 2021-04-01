they put 12 fines in a control

A driver was intercepted in Pontevedra at a police checkpoint and went home with 12 different types of fines under his arm. Quite a record.

March 31, 2021 (11:15 CET)

The case of a driver who received 12 tickets in a single control. Photo: iStock

Murphy’s Law, the main driver of this story must have thought: If something bad can happen, it will happen. Of course, if you try your luck so much, you run the risk of receiving a major punishment. And that’s what happened to this 41 year old driver that he was driving an Audi A3 and that it was intercepted by a patrol of the Local Police of Pontevedra last weekend.

In a single report, the driver – who, by the way, ended up identifying himself with an expired ID – received a total of 12 fines! If the authorities applied the lowest scale for each of these sanctions, our protagonist would accumulate -as very little- 4,000 euros in fines. Where to start?

The Pontevedra newspaper gives a good account of it: nothing else to be stopped by the Local Police of Pontevedra, the driver gave false information about his identity, posing as his brother. First fine: not identifying yourself to the agents. The next came when it was discovered that the driver had his driving license withdrawn. This man He was not traveling alone, but with another person who was not living together … and without a mask. Here yes: shared fine.

Immediately afterwards, he was tested for alcohol and drugs: fourth fine, by giving positive for multiple drug use (cocaine, THC and opiates). To make matters worse, in your car 0.6 grams of marijuana were found… And there are already five. Several other elements were also found inside the vehicle without justification: a knife and a handmade defense.

What about the car? Well this had not passed the ITV since 2012 plus, both front tires were completely worn. And finally, also in terms of wheels, the spare was not regulatory.