“They push me to denounce machismo but then they ask me about my partner”

Sara Sálamo’s agenda (Santa Cruz de Tenerife, 1992) is full of appointments and work commitments: interviews to promote her latest film, The Year of Fury, rehearsals for her new project — Shelter, the second feature film by the Malaga director Macarena Astorga—, business meetings, time for his second publishing project — last year he published the novel The monkey that scratched the wall—, coaching sessions … and two babies.

In the coming months, he will continue with that intense day-to-day life and will run out of vacations: “Since I arrived in Madrid, luckily, every summer of my life I have worked.” Of course, she will soon take a short break to travel to her island and visit her grandmother, who has not yet met her baby. “I’m going to see her next week. I only escape for the weekend. They already give him the second dose of the vaccine, now they can ”, he says with a smile during this interview with El HuffPost.

He insists on “now it is possible” because, during all this time, he has not hesitated to attack anyone who broke the rules. “I get very angry all the time when I go out and see people without masks. All the time. Putting on a tracksuit does not mean that you are doing sports. I go faster with my son’s stroller. People look for the excuse to cling to for not complying with rules that are there to save us. It seems crazy to me that you try to skip something that is protecting you ”, she says angrily and confesses that, from time to time, she has approached people to reprimand that attitude.

In the same way, he is outraged at the fact that he has given a voice in the media to deniers. “They are re …

