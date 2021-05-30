They publish the portrait of a man who tried to buy a 2-year-old boy in New Jersey

15 minutes. The New Jersey state police asked this Saturday for citizen collaboration to identify a Hispanic man accused of trying to buy a 2-year-old boy. The minor was in a park with his mother.

As explained by the New Jersey authorities through social networks, the man approached the woman on Wednesday afternoon and made “multiple attempts to buy the child”.

After being unsuccessful, the suspect was reunited with 2 other men, between 25 and 30 years old. He then left Hedden County Park, located in Morris County.

According to the Police, the man was described as a Hispanic between 47 and 58 years old. It is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimeters) tall and has a gold tooth.

At the time of the events, he was wearing a white T-shirt and a black baseball cap with the letters RM.

The authorities have distributed a robot portrait and have asked for help from any citizen who may have information about the suspect.