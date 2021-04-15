They publish the playlist of the second season of Luis Miguel, the series – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

“What level of a woman” is the song with which the playlist of the second season of Luis Miguel, the series on Spotify, was updated.

Starting this Wednesday, Spotify users will be able to listen to the first track of the second season.

This list will be updated every week with songs from each episode. May 19 will be complemented by the release of the entire album.

Other songs that users will be able to listen to soon are: Suave, Yesterday and I miss you.

In 2018, the voice of Diego Boneta interpreting the lyrics of Luis Miguel registered peaks never seen before.

In addition, Luis Miguel’s repertoire broke a record on Spotify with an increase of 152% in its streams during the weeks in which the episodes of the series were released on Netflix.

Diego Boneta has 3.9K monthly listeners on Spotify. The cities where they are heard the most are: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Santiago de Chile, Lima and Puebla.

The second season of Luis Miguel, the series premieres this April 18 on Netflix. This season has eight episodes that will be released every Sunday at 7:00 p.m.