The platform led by Jack Dorsey, published a message on its interface in which it noted that, due to the various discussions on the actions of compliance with the rules that the firm has taken, the company wants to share the principles it uses to promote a healthy public conversation.

For this reason, the platform published its principles on the health of the conversation on Twitter:

1- Decrease the potential for damage.

2- Reduce biases and harmful incentives.

3- Reduce dependence on content removal.

4- Increase diversity of perspectives.

5- Increase public responsibility.

The platform also pointed out that having a healthy public conversation is an important element to achieve the establishment of Human Rights.

The aforementioned principles are a tool to connect various elements on Twitter, from the decision to ban political announcements, the policy on public interest announcements, and even the product test that allows people to choose who can respond to their tweets.

These principles are also a way to inform users about the actions the company takes about the actions it takes with deceptive content.

“In 2019, we held a public consultation on our approach to it. Our initial review shows that people want to know if they are viewing tampered content, and support Twitter tagging it,” the firm said in a tweet.

In this regard, the company indicated that:

1- Twitter should not determine veracity.

2- Twitter should provide context when discussing the content of a tweet to help people make their own decisions.

For this reason, the social network is responsible for providing context, not verifying facts.

It should be noted that the platform emphasized that it does not address all existing misinformation, instead prioritizing such data based on the potential for harm, tampered multimedia content, civic integrity, and COVID-19. The probability, severity, and type of damage, along with range and scale, are also taken into account.

