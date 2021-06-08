They publish an extension of the mandate in the SCJN

MEXICO CITY.

A day after the election day in the country, yesterday the amendments to the Organic Law of the Federal Judicial Power and the Judicial Career Law of the PJF were published in the Official Gazette of the Federation, which provides for the transitory article that extends for two years the mandate of the president of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, Arturo Zaldívar.

This is the thirteenth transitory article, which was controversial since it was presented at the last minute by Senator Raúl Bolaños Cacho on April 15, for extending the presidency of Zaldívar for two years that was to end in 2022, as well as extending the permanence of the seven members of the Federal Judicial Council.

“In order to implement the constitutional reform to the Judicial Power of the Federation, published in the Official Gazette of the Federation on March 11, 2021 and the regulatory laws referred to in this Decree, the person who, upon entry into force occupies the presidency of the SCJN and the CJF will last in that position until November 30, 2024.

Likewise, the counselor of the Federal Judiciary appointed on December 1, 2016 will conclude his assignment on November 30, 2023; the director appointed on February 24, 2019 will end his duties on February 23, 2026; the director appointed on November 18, 2019 will expire on November 17, 2026; The directors appointed on November 20, 2019 will conclude their duties on November 19, 2026, and the director appointed on December 1, 2019 will last in office until November 30, 2026.

The new Organic Law of the PJF will enter into force today, from which the controversial transitory article may be subject to challenge.

On April 23, Minister Arturo Zaldívar issued a statement on the reform, lamenting that it was overshadowed by the inclusion of a transitory article that extends the current membership of the CJF for two years, in order to implement it.

“This precept was not part of the project prepared by the Judiciary and was a last minute addition, the constitutionality of which has been widely questioned.”

He indicated that he will be “attentive to any legal action that may be presented to the SCJN.