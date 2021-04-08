They publish a new photo of the deceased Joselyn Cano on her Instagram

Joselyn Cano For several years she was a famous model who earned the nickname ‘The Mexican Kim Kardashian’ due to her spectacular curves. He currently has almost 13 million followers on his Instagram. Unfortunately, the young woman passed away on December 7 at the age of 29.

This Wednesday, to the surprise of her fans, the influencer’s account was activated again and they published a photo where she can be seen posing in a white bodysuit and tight patterned leggings that highlight those prominent charms that led her to be compared to Kanye West’s ex-wife.

“Always shining☀️” is the short text that accompanies the postcard that has received more than 68 thousand ‘likes’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joselyn Cano 🧿 (@joselyncano)

The last publication of Joselyn Cano was precisely the day she apparently lost her life, where she wore a swimsuit that could barely hide the most intimate part of her anatomy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joselyn Cano 🧿 (@joselyncano)

It may interest you:

The photo of Celia Lora without a thong and with a bra that shows her side boob

Florencia Peña boasts a great body posing with a daring set of lingerie

This said Alfredo Adame about the supposed audio where he plans to keep money from the political campaign

FILED IN:

Instagram ⋅ Joselyn Cano ⋅ Kim Kardashian

Mango sauce: perfect for marinating or as a dip

Say goodbye to boring and tasteless meals with this delicious mango sauce, perfect for marinating meat and fish.