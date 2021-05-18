They prove the viability of a device invented by Nikola Tesla a century ago

The findings, published in the specialized journal ‘Nature Communications’, have suggested that the Tesla device, which at the time decided to baptize with the name of “Valve duct”, might take advantage of vibrations in engines and other machinery to pump fuel, lubricants, coolants, and other liquids and gases.

Now the patented device today dubbed Tesla Valve, has inspired different strategies to direct currents inside networks and flow circuits. And experts are surprised, especially when an invention from 100 years ago is still not fully understood, and can be useful even in modern technologies in ways that would not have been considered yet.