They prove that Silvia Pinal lost her life, thanks to Michelle Salas

Last weekend a rather alarming rumor was being discussed about Silvia Pinal, who supposedly had lost her life for what his daughter Silvia Pasquel decided not to stay without saying something about it and denied it.

It was through a video that Silvia Pasquel assured that her mother is live and more fury than ever, in addition to showing off precious, in an entertaining and informative clip.

Friends, what a pity that I have to make this video to deny what is circulating on social networks about the loss of the life of Mrs. Silvia Pinal “This is not true, my mother is perfectly healthy.”

In addition, it was also captured at a party of his great-granddaughter Michelle Salas Therefore, it was denied that he lost his life and we can appreciate how he spent it enjoying life with his relatives.

In fact we could see it right in the restaurant where the birthday of his great-granddaughter.

“At this moment he is celebrating the birthday of his great-granddaughter Michelle, Camila and Stephany, so they are all together in the restaurant eating and celebrating my mother is better than ever, beautiful, beautiful and healthy ”.

Of course, in social networks everything is said without foundation and that is what Silvia asked the public not to take account of her comments and to pay more attention to what is really happening and that can be felt, such as her statements.

She is living in these moments and a wonderful life, especially full of love in the company of her whole family so do not believe those lies and the bad vibes of the people who invent such unpleasant news and Silvia Pinal for a while so do not worry and stop inventing such ugly things, it’s not cool.

This is how this rumor ends, with which we were able to realize from the beginning that it was only inventions and was spread by many users on the networks without really knowing what was happening as it usually happens so attentively we should all be a little more vigilant so as not to fall for this.