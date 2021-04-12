They protest in Minneapolis for the death of another Afro-descendant at the hands of the police

Hundreds of protesters on Sunday night protested the death of an Afro-descendant citizen at the hands of the police in Minneapolis, the American city where the trial of a former agent accused of the death of George Floyd is taking place, a case that sparked protests against racism and police brutality against the black community.

Several hundred people gathered outside the police station in Brooklyn Center, northwest of Minneapolis. The police fired tear gas and deafening grenades at them, an AFP videojournalist observed at the scene.

Around midnight (0500 GMT), the National Guard was deployed to the scene, and Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott declared a curfew from 01:00 to 06:00 local time (11:00 GMT).

Daunte Wright’s mother, a 20-year-old African-American, told the crowd that her son had called her to tell her that the police had ordered him to stop her vehicle, according to local media.

Katie Wright said she heard police officers tell her son to drop the phone and then one of the officers cut the call. Shortly after, his son’s girlfriend told him that his son had been killed.

The Minnesota criminal affairs office confirmed to AFP that it is “investigating” the involvement of an agent in a shooting at Brooklyn Center, but declined to identify the victim.

According to a statement from the Brooklyn Center Police Department, officers ordered the driver of a vehicle to be stopped for a traffic violation. When they discovered that he had an outstanding arrest warrant, they tried to arrest him.

The driver returned to his vehicle, and one of the officers fired his weapon, hitting the driver, who died at the scene, according to the police version.

A passenger in the car suffered “injuries”, without endangering her life, and was taken to a local hospital, according to the statement, which did not identify the woman.

Brooklyn City Mayor Mike Elliott called the shooting “tragic.” Tim Walz, governor of Minnesota, the state in which Minneapolis is located, said he regretted “once again the loss of a black man’s life at the hands of the police.”

– “Justice for Daunte Wright”

-About two hundred people gathered at Brooklyn Center Sunday night, and were greeted by riot police.

Photos from the rally showed men jumping over the windshield of a police van. According to the Star Tribune newspaper, security forces fired non-lethal ammunition to try to disperse the protesters.

When the police presence was reduced after an hour, the crowd lit candles and wrote messages in chalk on the street: “Justice for Daunte Wright.”

But the clashes resumed shortly after, when another group of hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Brooklyn Center police headquarters, where they were met by tear gas and stun grenades.

At a press conference, John Harrington, Minnesota’s state security chief, said that “stones and other objects were thrown” at police offices and that some 20 stores in a shopping center were looted.

Harrington reported that the National Guard force in the area will increase on Monday.

This new incident took place while the trial of Derek Chauvin, a white police officer accused of the death of the African-American George Floyd, in that city last May, takes place in Minneapolis.

Floyd’s death triggered a wave of protests across the United States against racism and police brutality.

With information from AFP