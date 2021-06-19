They protect a three-month-old baby victim of battered child syndrome in Coahuila

MEXICO CITY.

A three-month-old baby is protected by the Procurator for Children, Girls and the Family (Pronnif) of Coahuila when she presents abused child syndrome, in the city of Saltillo.

The minor was in the Children’s Hospital, which is why it was on June 10 when the staff of the medical institution notified the authority about the fact.

Since then Pronnif has provided protection to the little girl, who was hospitalized. Simultaneously, investigations have been carried out in their family environment.

On June 18, it was decided to issue a special protection measure for the benefit of the girl, which is why when she was discharged she entered the Casa Cuna in Saltillo while the investigations conclude.

The Office of the Attorney for Children and the Family filed a complaint with the State Attorney General for child abuse.