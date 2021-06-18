They propose within the municipalities the figure of the “Compliance Officer”

MEXICO CITY.

DAccording to the National Federation of Municipalities of Mexico (Fenamm), there are currently 2,446 municipalities, which represent the first contact of public and administrative policies with citizens, but in 1990 there were 2,368, which means that in three decades 78 new mayors have been created, which on average reports a growth rate of three new for each year.

For Jorge Martínez Ocampo, a litigator specialized in white collar crimes, who presented the virtual seminar, “Compliance for local governments. ABC for new public administrations ”, the beginning of new administrations from the June 6 elections, is an opportunity to implement an anti-corruption model that generates transparency, citizen inclusion and adherence to the rule of law in the municipalities.

Government Compliance (regulatory compliance), explained Martínez Ocampo, is aimed at identifying the obligations of government entities, both from the legal point of view, and in terms of internal procedures, in order to carry out the measures and controls that allow knowing timely risks faced by municipal management.

In this sense, Martínez Ocampo proposed the creation of the figure of the Regulatory Compliance Officer, whose work within the municipal administration should focus on ensuring compliance with the regulation in each administrative area, in order to consolidate a culture of responsibility and good governance among officials.

The Compliance Officer should be a criminal lawyer, however, it is something that is barely being implemented, but it must be someone outside the municipality, ”said Jorge Martínez.

During the development of the virtual seminar, which was attended by representatives of various municipalities, some of them winners in the last elections on June 6, it was explained that government Compliance is an instrument to guarantee transparency, inclusion and citizen participation in all processes municipal. Its purpose is to achieve healthy public finances and financial self-sustainability, in order to eliminate the need to depend on federal resources.

Government Compliance is based on the fact that governments must deliver results and that public servants must have instruments to demonstrate the work they did and, if there are errors when handing over the management, clearly detect those responsible.

However, Martínez Ocampo explained, it is a program that must be adopted by the decision makers of each municipality (committed leadership) to align from the top the processes necessary for the fulfillment of government tasks, so that the following strata on the server scale, they are aligned with the new regulations.

Finally, Jorge Martínez added that government Compliance creates a risk map to support the operation and analyze all the internal, external and critical factors that can put the municipality in a conflict situation.

We invite you to see our content in networks of:

Opinion and Trending

LECQ