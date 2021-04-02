They propose to systematize the sampling of insects to understand and prevent their disappearance

The world of biology It has thousands of data on the presence and distribution of species at different times. This collection of data is very valuable and gives us information on where species have been detected at different times. However, there does not appear to be any database of insects capable of allowing reliable comparisons on wide spatial and temporal scales.

This is what a team of researchers from the National Museum of Natural Sciencess (MNCN-CSIC), the University of Murcia, the Center for Ecology, Environment and Conservation of Oxford Brookes University and the Butterfly Conservation institution, after analyzing the most complete database for any group of insects, that of the diurnal butterflies in Great Britain that has data over ten million of records for 58 species collected since 1800.

There is great interest in the evidence of the decline of populations and the diversity of insects on our planet, but checking whether or not they are disappearing is not easy, because reliable data from the past and present are needed.

The task of sampling insects is enormous, both for its variety, only in the Iberian Peninsula there are more than 60,000 species

“The task of sampling insects is enormous, both because of its variety, only in the Iberian Peninsula there are more than 60,000 species, and because of the difficulty of elucidating whether the changes observed in specific areas are due to natural interannual variations or to differences at the time of sampling”, Clarifies the MNCN researcher Jorge M. Lobo. “Only with extensive and standardized databases could a reliable follow-up be established,” he continues.

Despite having worked with the most complete database, they have verified that they are still unable to provide a reliable image due to the lack of systematization and organization of the samples.

In the article, which they have published in the journal Biodiversity and Conservation, they have examined how the completeness of butterfly inventories is distributed in that country and have found that a good part of the territory does not have lists of reliable species. Completeness is measured taking into account the number of records collected from each species, so that if there are species with few records in a locality, the probability that it will be considered incomplete is greater.

Interestingly, the vast majority of the undersampled localities in Britain appear in the north, because they harbor rare species that have invaded these lands from the south due to the increase in temperatures. “The dynamism of species in the face of climate change means that we cannot say that we have complete and reliable inventories when we compile all the information that we have obtained over dozens of years,” he points out. David Sanchez Fernandez, researcher at the University of Murcia.

A scheduled and stable job over time

Data on insect populations are gathered thanks to the collective effort of biologists who sample and collect data on the species they detect in their field trips. That information is dumped on platforms such as GBIF, huge databases that store the records of species collected for dozens of years.

This information provides, for example, knowledge about where species have been detected at different times. However, they do not come from systematic and standardized sampling, but rather have an opportunistic nature. There is a lot of information for some groups and some areas, and little for other territories and groups of species. Lack of systematization it prevents its use to establish comparisons and analyze what happens to each species when environmental changes occur.

“The data that we have is taken without following a common criterion. At most, there are people who spend years establishing long time series in a specific area, but when they stop working, those series are abandoned with the loss of perspective that this implies, ”explains Lobo. “It is a priority to create a system of biological stations that, as weather stations have done for decades, collect data in a systematic, programmed and stable manner over time so that, in the long term, it is possible to analyze what is really happening with insect populations ”.

According to the experts, work guidelines must be established: the specific area of ​​study, time and cadence of the samplings as well as the species that are sought. This will allow the scientific community regularly compare how the communities detected in each location are changing. “Sometimes it is better to reduce the range of study species and localities in order to obtain more specialized data that will allow us to obtain a reliable image of what happens over the years,” concludes the researcher.

Reference:

Source: MNCN

Rights: Creative Commons.