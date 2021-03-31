They propose to reduce the speed of ships to mitigate underwater noise and CO2

03/31/2021 at 11:11 AM CEST

Reducing the navigation speed of ships can also reduce CO2 emissions, underwater noise that affects marine fauna and other pollutants such as black carbon. These are the conclusions of two studies commissioned by the Belgian Ministry of the Environment and reviewed by experts from IFAW and OceanCare.

Studies conducted by the independent research group TNO analyzed various scenarios based on actual maritime traffic in the North Sea. The main findings show that limiting speeds to 75% of the ship’s design speed results in a 10% reduction in the emission of the main polluting gases such as CO2, SOx, NOx and black carbon, and in a significant reduction of underwater noise.

For maritime managers and regulators, the option to limit ships to 75% of their design speed is easy to implement and monitor. It also creates “a level playing field”, in which all types of vessels in different sectors would apply the same measures and no one would be unduly penalized, according to the study.

“Quick action is needed for a healthy ocean. Reduce the speed of commercial ships is a cost effective solution It can be deployed immediately and has many co-benefits for the ocean, the climate and for whales and other marine species, which depend on sound for their survival. Industry, regulators and governments must act now, ”says Sharon Livermore, Director of Marine Conservation at the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW).

“This initiative by the Belgian Government comes at a crucial moment and shows how a modest speed reduction can have multi-environmental benefits& rdquor ;, adds Carlos Bravo, spokesperson for OceanCare.

“We need similar ambitious trials and activities in the Mediterranean, one of the most heavily trafficked seas in the world. A set of binding measures combined with incentives should help the shipping industry make the transition to more environmentally friendly operations & rdquor ;, he adds.

The findings of these studies are very timely, given the alarming recent results of the EU-funded JOMOPANS (Joint North Sea Environmental Noise Monitoring Program) project, which demonstrated that the soundscape of the North Sea is dominated by noise from shipping.

IFAW and OceanCare also encourage governments and the EU to make use of the results of these studies for the future management of global shipping.

“These two small studies provide a good indication of how slowing ships will generate various environmental benefits. Slowing down also reduces the number of whales killed in collisions and provides additional benefits to the shipping industry in terms of fuel savings and greater efficiency. Governments now need urgent action to support the regulations and incentives that set the course for a calmer and healthier ocean, & rdquor; adds Livermore.

Damage caused by underwater noise

Precisely, abundant scientific studies have concluded that the noise caused by human activities in the ocean alters behavior, physiology, reproduction and, in extreme cases, even causes the death of animals.

A recent study, which was published in the journal Science, suggests that human-produced noise is considered, on a global scale, a stressor, and proposes that management policies be developed to mitigate its effects.

“Marine animals are sensitive to sound, which they use as a prominent sensory cue to guide all aspects of their behavior and ecology. Because sound travels far and quickly under water, the soundscape becomes especially relevant & rdquor ;, points out Víctor Eguíluz, CSIC researcher at the Institute of Interdisciplinary Physics and Complex Systems (IFISC-CSIC-UIB), center of the CSIC and the University of the Balearic Islands.

“The deep, dark ocean is conceived of as a distant and remote ecosystem, even for marine scientists. However, years ago, while listening to a hydrophone recording acquired off the west coast of the United States, I was surprised to hear clearly the sound of the rain, falling on the surface, as the dominant sound in the deep ocean environment. It was then that I realized how acoustically connected the surface of the ocean, where most of human noise is generated, is with the deep sea & rdquor ;, comments Carlos Duarte, researcher at the Rey Abdalá University of Science and Technology and leader of the study.

The study indicates that the problem of noise pollution can be reversed quickly and points as evidence of this what happened in the oceans during the confinement of society caused by the covid-19 pandemic. During those weeks the predominant noises were once again those generated by marine animals. The study therefore proposes to promote management actions to reduce noise levels in the ocean, such as promoting the use of new technologies –reduce the noise of motors or propellers, improve the materials of the hull of the boats, the use of electric motors– or the promotion of regulatory measures to reduce the noise of commercial ships under water, something that since 2014 has been promoted by the International Maritime Organization through a series of voluntary guidelines.

Reference page: https://www.oceancare.org/en/setting-course-for-a-quieter-and-healthy-ocean-speed-up-slowing-down/

