If the new proposal is approved, people with green cards and work visas could vote for their councilmen, county presidents and the mayor of the city … but not in federal or state voting, as explained by councilman Ydanis Rodriguez, author of the initiative of law.

“This is a bill that is going to empower New Yorkers from the South Bronx to Washington Heights … it’s people who come from Greece who come from Ireland who come from different places with a visa and stay but have a permit from I work and they pay taxes, ”said Rodríguez.

The proposal, according to Rodríguez, already has the support of 22 councilors and various community organizations.

“We have to demonstrate in action that we are a progressive city and that we can be a model at the national level,” added the councilman.

If passed, this law would go into effect before the next election … residents with green cards or work visas would have to live in New York City for at least 30 days before registering to vote.

This legislative proposal already has the support of some New Yorkers.

“I think it is good because they also work and are part of the society here and they contribute to society too,” said a neighbor.

“It is good for everyone to take it into account, all citizens have the right,” added another interviewee.

According to Councilman Rodríguez, this proposal is endorsed by the constitution that gives each state the power to say who is eligible to vote in the municipal processes.

“The constitution when it was created basically gave it the power to regulate elections to the states,” Rodríguez said.

“That means that now hundreds of thousands of new voters are entering the city and that changes the entire political balance that exists now that all political machinery is used to it,” added Jaime Estades, president of the Latino Leadership Institute.

It is expected that next Thursday there will be a demonstration in favor of the approval of this law on the steps of the mayor’s office.

