They propose tax for consumption of Netflix and Disney +

Everything seems to indicate that one of the candidates for president proposes a tax on the 7% by consumption Netflix, Disney + and other services, this tax would be charged in addition to the rate of the different platforms.

The M0r3na fraction in the Chamber of Deputies proposed charging an additional 7% tax on the rates charged by various foreign digital platforms for streaming services that already charge VAT.

It is worth mentioning that the initiative proposed by the deputy Reyna Celeste Ascencio seeks to modify the Law of Special Taxes on Production and Services (IEPS) and states that said tax will be charged in addition to the rate of platforms such as Apple TV, Disney +, Hulu, Netflix, Roku, among other services.

Audiovisual services will be understood as the transmission of movies, series, music videos, sporting and musical events, as well as any work broadcast to be produced and / or transmitted in another country.

“In the event that whoever provides the service does not have a domicile or permanent establishment in national territory, the tax rate provided for in subsection D of section II of Article 2 of this Law will be 15%”, in accordance with the Modification proposal.

In addition, the proposal adds that said tax will be to strengthen public finances and that a part will be allocated to social coverage programs for telecommunications in indigenous communities.

Due to the above, it can be affirmed that the proposed tax would have a growing tax base, which is favorable for public finances, since subscribers of audiovisual content over the Internet to these foreign platforms have an accelerated growth rate, according to the consultancy Dataxis growth can reach 50 percent per year.

“By having a solid economic structure and a predictable elasticity of demand, it is difficult for the imposition of a tax on consumption to affect users or deprive them of acquiring said service; rather, it will achieve that the large platforms enter into a position of tax equity compared to other similar services that are subject to the payment of national taxes, ”the proposal argues.

This is how the plan is for this proposal on the new tax to be discussed in the Working Group for the Tax Transition, which aims to review revenues, spending and oversight of the federal government.

The proposal highlights that these platforms do not normally make physical investments in the countries where they operate, since they only transmit data through the public telecommunications networks of telephone and internet operators.

They are “mounted” on these networks, but they do not invest in their installation and deployment, thus generating economic distortions and may eventually imply a saturation of telecommunications networks.

It is worth mentioning that all platforms According to the initiative, foreign companies generated revenues of 881 million dollars in 2020 and are expected to grow to 1.454 million dollars by 2024.

