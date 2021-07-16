They propose a rapid analysis method to find biological fingerprints on Mars

A research team from the University of Malaga in Spain has validated the use of a system to detect organic compounds in the rocks of the Red Planet. Specifically, they propose the use of an instrument called LIBS incorporated into the Perseverance robot, expanding its functions. If it now detects and analyzes inorganic matter on the Martian surface, it would also point to organic remains, thereby identifying the presence of life at some point in Martian history.

The robotic Perseverance rover launched into space in July 2020 with the goal of collecting and analyzing samples from the surface of Mars using a suite of analytical technologies including LIBS. In the study, the experts confirm that this material analysis model can also be a good option to confirm the presence of biological fingerprints on the neighboring planet in a fast and efficient way.

In addition, Perseverance analyzes rocks that are up to 7 meters away, which multiplies the possibilities in collecting samples that may be inaccessible. “Specifically, the system consists of the emission of a pulsed light beam on any surface so that the temperature evaporates the material it contains and it remains available to know its atomic composition with great precision”, the researcher José Javier tells the Discover Foundation Laserna, from the University of Malaga and co-author of the study.

The chemical composition of the rocks is always similar. What distinguishes one type from another is the percentage of the elements they contain, the structure and their atomic organization. If at some point during their formation or erosion some organic material had been included in them, it would have left a mark. This biosignature is what the experts intend to rescue by eliminating the possibility of obtaining confusing results due to the interaction of atmospheric compounds that could intervene in the collection of samples using LIBS.

Thus, experts propose this system as a valid option in the search for traces of carbon, hydrogen and nitrogen in their multiple formulas on the surface of Mars. Specifically, for the detection of radicals such as cyanogen (CN), dimer carbon (C2) or amines (NH). If any of these molecules were found on Mars, it would mean that there were nitrogenous, aromatic or amine compounds, organic molecules that would determine the presence of some form of life in the past.

The Perseverance robot could detect organic debris on the surface of Mars. (Image: NASA)

However, recognizing organic residues in materials using the LIBS technique can be affected by various circumstances. For example, carbon dioxide (CO2) present in the Martian atmosphere interacts with gases emitted from materials at the time of LIBS sampling, which can cause confusion in the results.

Even so, experts have demonstrated in a simulated space in the laboratory the validity of the system in the identification of biosignatures in materials despite the complexity of the reactions of formation, fragmentation and evolution.

One of the complications that can occur in the analysis of samples is that carbon molecules are obtained, but that they are caused by external agents, such as the atmosphere of Mars itself, rich in carbon dioxide. However, experts have shown that the damage from surface gases is only marginal and that the fingerprinting of organic compounds is reliable in the information provided by LIBS.

To confirm this, the study tested LIBS with various background gases, specifically with the combination of gases that make up the Earth’s atmosphere, pure CO2 gas, and the combination of gases that make up the Martian atmosphere, acting on different organic compounds. In most cases, atmospheric components and inorganic carbon are within limits to obtain a measurable signal.

They also observed that atmospheric carbon can react with organic nitrogen, confirming the possibility of identifying the presence of a biological compound containing nitrogen.

Although LIBS is not the ideal analytical method for the identification of organic molecules, in this case it is proposed as the first of the steps to discover them on Mars. The rugged terrain of the planet means that Perseverance does not have access to certain targets that may be of interest. However, LIBS allows, in addition to obtaining data immediately, sampling at a distance of up to 7 meters.

If LIBS detects the presence of organic material, it would be necessary to continue deepening the composition with other more precise methods such as infrared spectroscopy, with which a more detailed map of the sample would be obtained, and thus conclude if Mars really had life or not in some moment from its formation.

The study is entitled “Investigation on the origin of molecular emissions in laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy under Mars-like atmospheric conditions of isotope-labeled compounds of interest in astrobiology.” And it has been published in the academic journal Spectrochimica Acta Part B: Atomic Spectroscopy. (Source: Discover Foundation)