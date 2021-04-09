Do you want to buy a mobile, a computer or a tablet? Well, maybe you should hurry, because the prices of these technological products (and many others) could skyrocket in the coming months if a request from the ADEPI organization were proposed.

The Spanish copyright management entities, gathered in ADEPI, which include those of visual artists, filmmakers, musicians, writers and other disciplines, proposes to raise the digital canon by 400%.

They propose a 400% increase in the digital canon in Spain, which would trigger the prices of the technology (Photo Illustration by Stanislav Kogiku / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)

According to Vozpópuli, the entity, which integrates a large part of the intellectual property rights management companies in Spain, has proposed increasing this rate, which seeks to remunerate the crewors of works of which private copies can be made, up to by 400% in the case of mobile phones. This device is one of the most used for the reproduction of artistic works, for example, music, videos or books.

The rise, according to the same media, will end up increasing the prices of the technology, despite the fact that the direct payer of the fee is the manufacturer and of course it will affect the consumer. How much? The digital royalty for mobile phones is currently 1.10 euros per unit, regardless of storage capacity. ADEPI’s proposal is that those with a 16 GB hard drive are subject to a fee of 3.15 euros 4.75 euros will be paid for those of 32 GB and those of more than 64 GB will have a fee of 5.50 euros, as this newspaper has learned after consulting several manufacturers of mobile phones, tablets and computers.

It may seem like a lot of money, but the average digital canon for computers larger than 64 GB within the European Union is 9.03 euros, while in those between 16 GB and 32 GB it is 4.95 euros, according to other sources consulted by Vozpópuli.

ADEPI has explained that its relationship with manufacturers’ associations is good and that, since 2019, they are in negotiations to introduce a new rate, although these have been slowed by the pandemic. “What we are looking for is to adapt the digital canon to the European media”, they have specified to the medium has uncovered the news. That “good relationship” suggests that we will have to go to the cashier and pay the extra requested by ADEPI.

Who will manage and how will the money raised be distributed? The copyright management entities are the ones that receive the money and distribute it as they see fit. What is charged is public, but how it is distributed, no.

