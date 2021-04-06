They promote Week of Action for climate Justice in New York demanding green jobs



Some farms have implemented protection systems for their workers.

Photo: Brent Stirton / Getty Images

New York leaders and activists are making an urgent call to New York state authorities and federal legislators to give the green light to a couple of projects that would benefit the environment and the conditions of many workers. Therefore, from this Monday, April 5, until next Friday, April 9, they are promoting the call Climate Justice Action Week, where they hope to raise their voices with various events across the state.

So he assured Xaver Kandler, main organizer of the NY Renews coalition, who urged that New Yorkers join the week of action for benefits for the entire state at an ecological and climate level.

“This week of action will show how prepared New Yorkers are for real transformative change. New York led the nation in climate justice and bold climate action when we passed the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act in 2019, with the support of the hundreds of member organizations that make up the NY Renews coalition, ”said the activist. “But that was just one step: Now, New Yorkers are demanding real investments from our state and federal government to deliver on our climate promises and provide a just recovery from our current intertwined crises.”

Kandler explained that the so-called is for the state Legislature to pass the Community and Climate Investment Act known as CCIA, which seeks to raise revenue to create tens of thousands of green jobs, while enabling front-line communities to address the climate crisis in a more aggressive.

“The climate crisis must be addressed as soon as possible. In upstate New York we are already feeling the effects of climate change on our farms, forests and neighborhoods. The state legislature will set an example of climate leadership by passing the CCIA, our best chance to preserve this beautiful part of the world for our children and grandchildren, ”he said. Kathy Collett of Indivisible Mohawk Valley.

The other initiative, at the federal level, for which the protesters will advocate throughout this week will be the called the THRIVE Law, an infrastructure and economic recovery package of $ 10 billion invested over a 10-year term.

The promoters of the week of action assured that said law would create 15 million green, well-paid and unionized jobs. The law also plans to cut climate pollution in half by 2030, and promote racial, indigenous, gender, environmental and economic justice.

The week of action will end on Friday with an event alongside the Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer and other legislators.