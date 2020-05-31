Mexico is the sixth world producer of this crop and it is developed in 267 municipalities in 15 states.

Researchers of the College of Postgraduates (Colpos), Campus Córdoba, in Veracruz, develop sustainable technologies in the production of sugarcane to mitigate the impact of this activity on the environment and increase crop yields, reported the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (Sader).

In a statement, he highlighted that the researchers developed alternatives that complement the cultural control and use of resistant varieties, in order to generate and spread the sustainable management of sugar cane.

He pointed out that these scientific works provide the basis for the development of sustainable technologies that benefit the agricultural sector, and constitute the contribution of the College of Postgraduates to generate research and transfer of knowledge and innovations for the benefit of the country’s agricultural and rural environment.

The researchers used the varietal selection method (of this crop) based on its capacity of resistance and tolerance to biotic and abiotic stress factors -from the point of view of biocontrol-, they used microorganisms and applied products such as phosphite, which acts in the control of diseases and pests, among which are fungi and phytopathogenic oomycetes.

The working group made up of specialists Fernando Gómez Merino, Jericó Jabín Bello, Josafhat Salinas Ruíz, Juan Valente Hidalgo Contreras and Gabriela Hernández Ramírez carried out studies on biostimulation and biocontrol processes triggered by phosphite salts and beneficial organisms, such as Trichoderma sp, in the control of Fusarium sp disease in sugar cane.

Mexico It is the sixth world producer of this crop and it is developed in 267 municipalities in 15 states, with an annual production of around 56.3 million tons, where Veracruz It is the state with the highest national participation.

The sugar activity, which consists of the operation of 50 sugar mills that are supplied by more than 170 thousand agricultural producers, generates 500 thousand direct jobs and 2.4 million indirect jobs.

