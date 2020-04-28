Although the Earbuds format is quite fashionable when it comes to Bluetooth headphones, headphones with anti-loss silicone strap they are still quite popular, especially among athletes. Xiaomi has just launched in China the Mi Bluetooth Earphone Line Free, fairly cheap headphones with cool features.

Among them, Qualcommm aptX, adaptive latency and a battery that promises up to 9 hours of autonomy, a pretty good figure considering the type of product we are talking about.

Adaptive latency and up to 9 hours of autonomy

As we have been able to see through Weibo, Xiaomi has launched the Mi Bluetooth Earphones Line Free. This is wireless earphones with anti-loss neck strap. Its features are interesting, since they have support with Qualcomm aptX. This is Qualcomm’s algorithm to try to improve the bandwidth offered by Bluetooth connections, dynamically adjusting to the content we are playing to improve sound transmission.

Similarly, these headphones feature adaptive latency, capable of dropping down to 80 milliseconds. This latency adjusts automatically depending on the content we are playing, prioritizing sound quality or lower latency.

You could not miss the dedicated microphone, voice assistant, charging via USB Type C and a light weight of only 25 grams in total. To change these headphones count 28 dollars, going on sale in China from today. Although there is no news yet about its arrival in Europe, it is usually easy to get hold of Xiaomi’s line of headphones through external distributors.

More information | Weibo

