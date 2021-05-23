They prohibit the rally that Abascal was going to give in Ceuta this Monday

The Government Delegation in Ceuta has rally banned that the president of Vox, Santiago Abascal, had called for this Monday in the Plaza de los Reyes at 8:00 p.m. and the mobilizations that, in parallel, were being promoted through social networks in the autonomous city to “stand up against so much look “.

In a statement, the government authority has specified that “after learning of the existence of several concentrations called for next week and given the possibility that these mobilizations pose a risk to public safety Given the current situation in our city, it has been resolved to ban them. “

In the opinion of the Delegation, at the juncture in which Ceuta finds itself, with almost 1,000 Moroccan minors of those who entered irregularly between Monday and Wednesday received and hundreds of people still wandering the streets, “we must all join forces to regain normalcy.”

“This is no time to make the situation more tense and twitch the peaceful coexistence of the Ceutíes “, has understood the institution, that has made a call” to all the citizenship “so that it acts” with responsibility “.

Vox intended with this second public act in less than a week in Ceuta with Abascal as the protagonist “to put the autonomous cities and their borders in the center of the political agenda, especially after the invasion suffered by Ceuta and promoted by the neighboring country “.

Abascal, who this Sunday will hold a public event in Seville, plans to travel to the North African Spanish city together with a representation of the Parliamentary Group of his party in Andalusia led by its president, Macario Valpuesta, and his spokesman, Manuel Gavira, who have announced that they will stop supporting the autonomous government of the PP and Citizens for their willingness to take in 13 of the 200 minors under guardianship that will be distributed throughout Spain to release equipment and provide Ceuta with the accommodation of the last single children and adolescents that it has received.

Vox has announced that it will appeal to justice considering this decision as a “dictatorial and arbitrary act” that “only seeks to silence Vox.”