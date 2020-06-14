It is a home project of a student user of ‘machine learning’, but it is still one of the most interesting things that has come out of Reddit in recent weeks.

The Internet is sometimes a wonderful site. One where a knowledgeable user, in the largest Android community in the world, you can program an AI to take care of reviewing all the entries on its own and predict the favorite mobile of the forum, concluding with a clear winner that yes, eye … It is the Apple iPhone!

It’s happened on Reddit and obviously it was just a home experiment, so it is not yet time to tear the clothes, but it has been so curious that we have not been able to stop echoing the work of Coayer, a machine learning student who thought doing something like that would surely be a fun project to test his skills.

And it certainly has been fun, because his convolutional neural network He has analyzed all the Reddit messages of the last three years after a training that we now tell you in detail, and has gone deciding whether a comment was positive or negative about a particular brand based on certain criteria of walking around the house, with a rudimentary but curious method, which we have found the best we have seen on Reddit in the last times.

Surely it is not the most reliable experiment in the world, but at least it has been the most curious of what we have seen on Reddit in recent times, although opening the fan to more manufacturers takes away the magic and increases doubts with the method used

How the experiment works, and how Apple could be the favorite brand on a site like Reddit

Understanding how Coayer has programmed this experiment can be complex, but it is not understand how you have trained your neural network in sentiment analysis based on comments, using all the Amazon reviews of the category “Phones and accessories” after calculating an average of 4.2 points on 5 in the global notes.

Marking above that 4.2 score a positive sentiment, and below a negative sentiment, AI was trained until it was able to consistently predict scores based only on the text of the review, offering a value of “1” on a good score of 4 or 5 stars or a value of “0” referring to bad ratings of 1, 2 or 3 stars without any problem and only by reading what the user wrote.

The model was then applied to Reddit comments, although with certain details to simplify the sample and not to perpetuate the analysis: only comments with one or more manufacturer names were downloaded, so comments that speak of the Galaxy S20 are not taken into account if they do not refer to the “Samsung” Galaxy S20 concretely. This further implies that In comments applied to two different manufacturers, the score is shared even if they only speak badly or well about one of them:

I hate that iOS is so restricted in options. I wish Apple would allow us to set default apps, like Google does. Such a comment would report a negative sentiment towards Apple, but would add the same score of “0” to Google.

The resulting graphs show the data in averages per week, and Coayer himself already announces that he takes them as accurate due to the noise of the sample, but indicates that they are consistent with predictions he had previously made following the Reddit forum.

In fact, the spikes coincide with the presentations of the iPhone 7 and its bad review, or with the launch of a successful iPhone 11, in addition to a graph certainly negative for Google after the bad reactions and the limited launches of its Pixel range. Data was also collected for Huawei, HTC and Xiaomi, but with very small samples. that make the data unreliable for a fair comparison, in a graph that Xiaomi wins making the magic break.

In any case, the conclusion of all this is that yes friends, iPhone could be the favorite mobile in the largest Android community in the world and it is not something that should surprise us, whether the method is reliable or not, because Apple has undoubtedly been gaining ground in recent times across the planet. What opinion and / or perception do you have? Is the iPhone the most popular mobile globally or does Android continue to dominate among your friends?

