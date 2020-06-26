The group of Molecular Biology and Plant Physiology of the University of Castilla-La Mancha (UCLM) goes one step further in the line of research on the biotechnological exploitation of secondary plant metabolites, as it has just published an article in the prestigious journal Metabolic Engineering that includes the production of crocins and saffron picrocrocin in the model plant Nicotiana benthamiana. This work is the result of collaboration with the Plant Virus Biotechnology group at IBMCP in Valencia and the Plant Metabolomics group at ENEA in Rome.

The published article deals with the development of a transient expression system carried out by a virus to produce remarkable amounts of main compounds that give saffron color and flavor, crocins and picrocrocin, in the model tobacco plant (N. benthamiana). The system consists of viral clones derived from the tobacco potyvirus (the tobacco engraving virus: TEV) that express the specific enzymes of saffron dioxygenases (Crocus sativus, CsCCD2L) and the butterfly bush (Buddleja davidii, BdCCD4.1) that act on the carotenoid zeaxanthin to generate these metabolites.

Plants infected by viral clones

Metabolic analyzes of the tissues infected by these viral clones showed that infected plants carrying these genes were capable of produce crocins, picrocrocin and safranal. Using the viral system containing the saffron dioxygenase of CsCCD2L, amounts of 0.2% of crocins and 0.8% of picrocrocin were reached with respect to the dry weight of the leaf in just two weeks from the day of infection of the plants. “It is the first time that these compounds are obtained in a system that is unable to produce them naturally,” the researchers indicate.

Crocins and picrocrocin are glycosylated apocarotenoids responsible, respectively, for the color and unique flavor of saffron spice, known as red gold due to its high price. Several studies have also shown the beneficial properties for health. However, their high costs hinder the wide use of these metabolites in the pharmaceutical sector. Considering that the saffron apocarotenoids are collected from the stigmas of the flowers once a year, and that the flowers of Buddleja spp. Accumulating much lower amounts, this system offers an attractive alternative for the sustainable production of these metabolites and their possible applications in cosmetics, nutrition, for the manufacture of medicines, dyes, fragrances, flavors, and dietary supplements.

I like this:

I like Loading …

Related