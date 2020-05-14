Venezuela.- A couple was arrested after they murdered their 3-month-old baby; the couple first tried to pretend the boy was kidnapped to hide their crime.

National media reported that Belexis Morales and Chery Ríos were accused of murdering their own son and were detained.

According to the first versions of the Police, the parents first called the authorities and asked for help because their 3-month-old son was kidnapped by two men who were traveling on board a motorcycle.

The woman gave little information about the alleged abduction, but assured that no matter how much she screamed for help, no one was nearby.

The couple even recorded a video in which they asked the population to help locate their little one, so the case shocked the city of Guarenas.

#Miranda in the vial of Trapichito in Guarenas, motorcycle subjects stole a baby from the hands of his mother. Authorities are in the search, if they have information, contact the telephone number of the image and the authorities. pic.twitter.com/fZj6CAzNxx – Roman Camacho (@RCamachoVzla)

May 9, 2020

Authorities launched an investigation to locate the baby, and it was there that the killers were uncovered.

At the time of being questioned, the testimonies of Blexis and Chery were not consistent, reason why the Police began to suspect them and finally, the culprits decided to accept that they had killed their son.

They pointed out that during a couple’s argument, they threw the boy to the floor and the blow caused the baby to die instantly. They hid the lifeless body in the fridge and days later they wrapped it in plastic bags and rags and buried it in a mountainous area.

Both were arrested and are already on trial for the murder.

