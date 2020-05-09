José Rodrigo Aréchiga Gamboa, better known as “The Chinese Anthrax, I know I would have escaped of an address located in San Diego California, United States, where he would face the rest of his sentence on parole.

The “Chinese Anthrax” was founder of the group of hitmen The Anthrax and he would have escaped from “supervised release” after being released from the custody of the United States on March 3.

So far, it is unknown if the leak occurred last Wednesday or two days earlier, as according to the report by the supervising parole agents (USPO), Marc W. Ryan and Kimberly A. Pelot, upon arrival at the address to sign the court record, “The Chinese Anthrax” It was no longer in place.

According to court documents leaked on Twitter and released by the American journalist Keegan Hamilton, (known for the coverage of the trial of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán in New York Court) the former member of the Sinaloa Cartel was not located at the assigned address.

On May 6, 2020 or before, Mr. Arechiga Gamboa changed his place of residence without notifying the probation officer, “refers to the document released.

It is worth mentioning that in December 2019, the former founding leader of the group of hitmen “The Anthrax”, He was sentenced to 7 years and 3 months in prison in San Diego California.

The subject was captured in December 2013 by Interpol in Amsterdam and described as “one of the highest-ranking Sinaloa cartel bosses ever prosecuted in the United States.”

Currently, he is noted for his good behavior in prison, so it is believed that his sentence could have been reduced, in addition to the fact that he had already spent some years in prison.

Crimes committed

It is presumed that on May 15, 2015, “The Chinese Anthrax” he would have pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and would have agreed to his guilt as a member of the Sinaloa Cartel since 2005, a criminal group in which he ordered, participated in and supervised violent operations, according to the San Diego Union Tribune.

José Rodrigo Aréchiga Gamboa, a former Sinaloa cartel agent known as “Chino Anthrax” was released from US custody last month and quickly “escaped supervised release,” according to a new court document. He “planned to reside in Mexico after the launch.” Current whereabouts: “Unknown”, read in the journalist’s tweet.

