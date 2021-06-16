They present the life and work of Frida Kahlo in a multisensory way

MEXICO CITY. The resilience of the Mexican painter Frida Kahlo (1907-1954), that is, her ability to overcome pain and always fight to be well, so that her life was better, is the “key element” of the immersive digital experience Frida, who, for the first time, presents her life and work in a multisensory way .

After two and a half years of work, the OCESA and Cocolab companies produced this exhibition in which 26 works of the artist They “come to life” from the images shot by 90 projectors, which give a 360-degree view, 50 speakers, music and various phrases written by Kahlo in her diaries and letters read by 11 professionals.

Works such as The Two Fridas, The Broken Column, My Nana and I, Roots and Self-Portrait with a Necklace of Thorns will be able to be rediscovered by the public starting next July 6, the painter’s 114th birthday, at the Frontón México, in a narrative tour that lasts 45 minutes.

We discovered that, within his extensive biography, one of the vectors that has been least explored is his tireless struggle to be well. Resilience is the key element of this experience, and we think that it is also of his own life ”, Alejandro Machorro, director of Cocolab, commented yesterday.

At a virtual press conference, the promoter explained that “the idea is for the public to immerse themselves in the world of Frida, to experience the emotions she felt when living and creating, to feel her art with all her senses.” For this reason, it is observed that the leaves of the plants in the paintings grow, butterflies fly by, it rains or textures similar to those of the works can be touched.

Machorro explained that the different aspects of the personality of Diego Rivera’s wife are represented in different spaces: such as the Main Room, which shows the world of her paintings, where the core or heart of Frida is; the Interactive Art Room, where you can paint digitally; and an Interactive Games Room, where the public will interact with their characters in a playful way.

The visitor may download an app for free, who will be your companion during the tour, with whom you will discover the details and stories behind each work of art, he said. “Different areas can be explored, each one inspired by a different aspect of its spirit: from Frida intimate and creative even the sociable and playful Frida ”, he added.

For his part, Iñaki Barcos, OCESA producer, added that this is Kahlo’s first immersive experience “one hundred percent from Mexico to the world” and that they worked with the artist’s family “as a fundamental part of the project.”

She said that “following the spirit of Frida, most of this production has been led by women: in the design, music, animation, interaction, marketing and communication teams. It seemed crucial to us that the message we want to communicate came from professional women ”.

For this reason, they invited the singer Ely Guerra, the actress and singer Susana Zabaleta, the Oscar winner for Best Sound Michelle Couttolenc and the communication scientist Yuriria Sierra, among others, to read Kahlo’s phrases.

He pointed out that this exhibition marks a before and after at OCESA. “It’s ours first immersive experience based on the work of an artist and what could be better than Kahlo, a Mexican creator who has captivated the world’s imagination for generations ”.

Also present were Mara Romeo Kahlo and Mara de Anda, the painter’s great-niece and great-niece, respectively. “I love this immersive experience, because it is really a new way of seeing art; from feeling the music, crossing barriers, seeing the finest details of the work, wrapping yourself in this intimate and wonderful world “, said the first after clarifying that the initiative has the authorization of the family.

The organizers reported that have the reproduction rights of the work by the Bank of Mexico Trust relating to the Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo Museums and the National Institute of Fine Arts, holders of the author’s rights of the painter. But they did not detail the investment in this proposal.

